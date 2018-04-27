Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reporter from the Burton Mail who worked on the story about Debbie Buxton's murderer having his jail term sensationally cut has spoken of his memories of the case.

Today marks 25 years since Hatton businesswoman Mrs Buxton was brutally murdered in a random attack as she walked her dogs by the river.

Her killer, David Bond, who was 28 at the time, had a history of violence towards women and stabbed Debbie with a pair of broken scissors while she was walking in Marston-on-Dove on April 27, 1993.

Bond had been released from prison just 11 weeks before he savagely knifed Mrs Buxton. He was originally sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in jail. However, the family found out 10 years later that his minimum tariff had been cut to 25 years, causing further devastation and outrage.

In the end the tariff stood because of legislation that meant that it could not then be increased if it had been lowered, but that his case would be reviewed by the parole board.

Bond has recently applied for parole but this has been turned down, meaning he will now have to wait another two years for a review. The Parole Board will then decide again whether he should be released or remain in custody.

In 2003, the Burton Mail ran its 'Justice for Debbie' campaign in a bid to get the original 40-year sentence reinstated. Working with Debbie's husband Ron, former Burton Mail chief reporter Marc Bryant broke the story of Bond's sentence being cut.

A petition was launched, which was signed by 15,000 people in the town and saw Mr Bryant, who now lives in Australia, travell to London to meet the then-Home Secretary David Blunkett to hand him the petition in person.

Mr Bryant also tracked down and spoke at length with the original trial judge Richard Rougier. He maintained to the reporter that a report he had written on Bond had been misunderstood.

The judge said he had been answering a "hypothetical" question on what Bond should serve had the judge not taken into account the killer's sickening criminal history of similar offences. Sir Richard was adamant that he recommended 40 years in the report and that 25 years was only the correct sentence had Bond not had such a sickening history of violence against women.

Mr Bryant is now a suicide prevention manager for Everymind and runs several Australian Government programs, including the world leading Mindframe initiative which offers education and training for media covering suicide and mental illness issues.

He said he remembers the Justice for Debbie campaign well.

He said: "I remember the call from Ron Buxton when he told me with raw emotion that he had had a letter from the Prison Services. They had taken 10 years to track him down to inform him of the official sentencing of Bond.

"Not only had they taken a decade to inform Ron, but to do so via a letter was cold and a slap in the face for the family and robbed them of the justice that for 10 years they thought was theirs.

"Ron contacted me and the Mail team to tell of his hellish anguish and to get our support in his fight for answers."

So began a journey to unravel the tariff process, which came amid real fears and community anxiety that the "beast that is Bond could be released back on the streets of Burton within 15 years", said Mr Bryant.

He said: "Claims that the judge had been the instigator of the 25-year tariff were sensationally smacked down by a then-70-year-old retired judge who with alacrity produced the original signed recommendation of 40 years.

"He described that in all his years as a QC presiding over some of the worst criminals in British history that Bond was without doubt the most sinister killer and threat to women he had put behind bars - for what he thought would be for good.

"The people of Burton spoke. In a few weeks 15,000 people signed a petition, in the days before Facebook, Twitter and online petitions, and we got the call from the Home Office that then Home Secretary David Blunkett would receive the petition at the Houses of Parliament.

Joining the Mail in London was Mr Buxton, who has since died, and the then South Derbyshire MP Mark Todd.

Mr Bryant said: "Media plays a vital role in holding the state to account, and if it were not for the tenacious news team at the Mail and Ron's support, Bond might very well have had a glimmer at a chance of parole this year.

"Thankfully the Burton Mail has reignited the public fight that this killer should spend the rest of his days behind bars. If anything this shows what an essential service local media plays in a digital age of free media online."