A Newhall teenager who led a doomed campaign to get a failed Derbyshire Wild West theme park rebuilt now wants to see a memorial installed on the site of the old complex.

His petition attracted more than 10,000 signatures calling for the rebuilding of the American Adventure theme park, but it was ill-fated from the start as there was nothing of the old park left and work to build hundreds of new homes there was planned - and is now under way.

But it did attract lots of interest on the internet as people reminisced about trips to the once popular park, which included a life-size Wild West town and a bevy of white knuckle rides.

Declan Salmon, of Birchfield Avenue, says he is heartbroken that the work at the former site in Shipley, near Ilkeston, has now started – dashing his hopes.

He spent two years collecting 10,859 signatures on his online petition, which he has now closed. He wanted Derbyshire County Council to find a new leisure operator to run the site.

But now he has accepted his bid is doomed so he wants to see some kind of memorial on the new housing estate to mark that the theme park was once there.

The teenager had also set up a Crowdfunding page with the ambitious hope of raising £1 million to rebuild the theme park. Declan had hoped to give cash raised to a leisure firm to rebuild the attraction. However, it has only attracted two donations totalling £12!

He said: “I'm deeply saddened and heartbroken that a lovely landscape is to be ruined by houses.

"It's an end of an era for the American Adventure. It's been a rocky two-year journey. Thank you so much for doing my story. But this is the end.

“The petition has been closed and now all I can do is keep American Adventure in my heart. Thank you.”

Derbyshire County Council has previously said resurrecting the park would not be financially viable but will formally discuss Declan's petition at its full council meeting which has been moved to June 6.

He is set to tell politicians that as the theme park is not to be rebuilt, a memorial to the former attraction should be erected instead.

Amber Valley District Council, which covers Shipley, previously heard a presentation by Mr Salmon's friend, Paul Hazlewood, detailing why the theme park should be rebuilt. It is hoped the council will also get behind the memorial idea.

Declan had previously received a reply to his petition from Richard Mottram, a chartered surveyor at Derbyshire County Council, who told the teenager there is no hope of saving the site due to tough financial circumstances.

Mr Mottram said leisure and tourism options had previously been discussed for the site, but a housing development would deliver a “much-needed stream of capital/profit for the council”.

The American Adventure Theme Park opened in 1987 and closed due to falling visitor numbers in 2007. Its big rides included the Missile rollercaster as well as a giant log flume.