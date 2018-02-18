The video will start in 8 Cancel

A car has crashed into the central reservation causing minor tailbacks for drivers on the A42 near Ashby.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the southbound carriageway of the A42 following the incident which happened around 2pm.

One lane of the carriageway has been closed between junction 13 for Ashby and junction 12 for Measham, and queuing traffic has been reported.

Emergency services are on the scene. It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix is reporting that the incident is affecting traffic between Nottingham and Birmingham.

Highways England has also Tweeted saying: "One lane (of 2) is closed on the #A42 southbound between #A511 and the #B5006 near Ashby-de-la-Zouch due to a collision involving a car which has collided with the central reservation. There are minor delays on approach."

Highways England later said recovery is en-route and that police remain on scene, but are unable to move vehicle as it is missing a wheel.