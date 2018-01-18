Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is now under way to bulldoze Swadlincote Fire Station to make way for a major new multi-million pound complex.

Firefighters are preparing to move from the Civic Way facility to temporary accommodation in a unit on the Boardman Industrial Estate, in Boardman Road, while work begins on the £3 million hub which it will share with ambulance crews.

Much of the fire station has now been fenced off as work starts to prepare the site for demolition. It is believed the outbuildings behind the station will be the first to go.

The foundations are now being laid at the back of the old station on Civic Way.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was given permission by South Derbyshire District Council's planning committee last year to demolish the existing station and build a community fire station in its place.

The new hub is expected to include provision for both community and youth engagement and use by cadet. It will include a gym for firefighters, which will also be open to ambulance crews that use the site. The new building will also include a kitchen.

Discussions have already taken place with East Midlands Ambulance Service to make the hub its home for the crews that cover the area.

The fire service also wants to bulldoze the existing training tower and build a smoke house which is used to simulate fire for training of firefighters.

There will also be alterations to the existing access to the site, work to the boundaries and reconfiguration of the service yard there.

The plan was unveiled as the fire service sold its former firefighter homes behind the existing fire station for £875,000, which will help pay for the new hub.

The homes were left empty after the number of full-time firefighters was cut, with the Swadlincote area to be offered additional support by retained, part-time firefighters instead.

The homes were sold to South Derbyshire District Council to add to its growing council house portfolio.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service had budgeted £2.7 million for the cost of work but the Burton Mail previously revealed that the lowest tender for building the centre was £250,000 over that final figure, forcing fire chiefs to consider raising the overall budget by £300,000 to £3 million.

The rise in the total has been blamed on an increase in costs for labour and materials.

In a report to the council, Derbyshire fire service said the current fire station, built in 1952, was operating 'beyond the end of its functional design life'.

The new hub will accommodate four fire engines and support facilities for staff. The new building would also provide community facilities with an independent access and meeting room but also with access to the gym.

While car parking spaces will be increased from 18 to 36, the number of fire staff will remain the same with five full-time and 18 part time, the equivalent of 10 full-time members of staff.