The axe is finally set to fall on one of Swadlincote’s most historic buildings - with bulldozers on site preparing to demolish Eureka Lodge.

For the past few weeks, the grounds of the abandoned former home of industrialist John Wragg have been cleared in preparation for the controversial demolition. Many Burton Mail readers have said the building should have been protected due to its important heritage.

But the end is near for the Victorian landmark, with boards now taken from the windows and doors in preparation for the work. The mansion has been derelict for more than 20 years, and was last used as a nursery in the mid-1990s.

Eventually 14 bungalows will be built on the site, off Newhall Road, by Yorkshire-based Amco Developments who bought the property from Mitre Residential LLP, after South Derbyshire District Council gave the proposal the green light.

Since then Burton Mail readers have suggested names for the development with Eureka Rise, Eureka Lodge Gardens and Eureka Kilns a few of the ideas.

It means the end of the line for the house, which was built in the 1890s by industrialist John Wragg, who ran both pottery kilns and pipeworks in Swadlincote.

The once grand residence, which boasted 11 bedrooms, five chimneys and an 18ft by 10ft stained-glass window and stables, has been reduced to a sad state, a structural report has revealed.

A report previously commissioned on the house stated there had been "significant water ingress to the first floor and ground floor ceilings, weakening the timber roof structure, while vandalism and pigeon nesting are evident."

The report added that many rooms had been stripped while dry rot within timbers was evident and cracks and mould were noted on ceilings and walls. The roof tiling and flashing has been removed and the roof at the back of the premises had partially collapsed.

Guttering was blocked and had been removed in places, causing damage to external walls. Replacement of much of the internal structure to the first floor and roof construction would be necessary and external brickwork would require remedial attention.

Plans for demolition brought criticism from Swadlincote residents who said the building should have been listed or protected due to its importance in the town.

The home was added to South Derbyshire District Council's list of buildings of historic and architectural interest, safeguarding the 19th century house's future, but did not achieve listed status.

But despite its prominent role in Swadlincote history, a Heritage Statement concluded the building did not have significant architectural merit and was beyond economic repair.

The district council has previously said of the property: "The significance of the building is acknowledged to be of local importance, however, it could be argued its significance has been greatly diminished by the introduction of a succession of modern residential developments within its setting. It is an isolated site with no main road frontage and has been derelict and subject to constant vandalism for years.

"The opportunity to designate it as a heritage asset has passed, being considered not worthy of listing in 2002. Its state of repair has precluded any viable use for a long period of time. On balance, therefore, the harm attributed to its loss is considered to be outweighed by the economic and social benefits of a provision of 14 homes in a highly sustainable location."

The developers will now have to pay £34,197.03 to Derbyshire County Council to enable Belmont Primary School to set up two classrooms, as well as £2,600 for The National Forest Company as part of the deal for planning permission being granted.