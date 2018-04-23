The video will start in 8 Cancel

Owners of a village store near Uttoxeter were "shocked and ecstatic" when a panel of mystery shoppers sensationally crowned their "inspirational" farm shop the best in the country.

Denstone Hall Farm Shop bosses Rupert and Emma Evans had no idea they were being assessed by undercover judges earlier this year.

And now they have won the Best Large Farm Shop Retailer gong at the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

Judges were impressed with the "buzz" at the busy produce outlet and cafe, citing its "stimulating and inspiring environment."

The news comes as a welcome boost for Denstonians after the village's other shop, Denstone Stores, was forced to close earlier this month.

Emma said: "I was shocked when I found out that we had been mystery-shopped by the judges.

"When they arrived we were so busy, there were no tables available in the café and they had to wait before we could seat them.

"Once the judges had revealed themselves they said how much they had enjoyed the busy environment which had a real buzz about it.

"They really liked all our homemade produce, which we bake on site, and complimented our butchers on their great-looking displays."

The shop has come a long way since starting life in a disused milking parlour at Emma’s parents' farm in 2007, when its café seated just 22 people.

Relocating to Main Road in 2013, it now employs 45 people and has a capacity of 100 seats.

Its own butchery sells meats, including its own home-reared beef while its deli sells a host of cheeses, pies and puddings from the Uttoxeter area.

On top of its national accolade, the shop also took home the overall Midlands awards at a recent ceremony hosted by food journalist and broadcaster Nigel Barden.

Rupert and Emma found themselves up against the country’s best-known farm shops, including Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, in Bakewell, and Becketts Farm, near Bromsgrove.

In making their decision, the judges said: "Denstone Hall source and create great food in a stimulating and inspiring environment.

"They do this by supporting their staff with knowledge and training while working with local food producers in the community, sourcing great produce through sustainable food practices.

"It’s a great success-story so far, with much more to come, and its investment in staff, products and store environment seems to be paying off."

Now the shop is set for expansion, with the addition of a function room and two new meeting rooms by autumn.

Rupert said: "We didn’t think we'd win ahead of such stiff competition from some real big guns, but we were shocked and ecstatic when we found out that we'd won.

"This is undoubtedly our best achievement to date. We're very proud that we're totally self-funded and so pleased for our team.

"Everybody at the farm shop works tremendously hard to ensure we maintain our high standards.

"It’s great they can share the accolade and feel proud of their efforts, which have resulted in such high praise."