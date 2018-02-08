The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two dental nurses are lacing up their hiking boots as they continue their drive to raise vital funds in memory of lost loved ones.

As previously reported, Kelly Bradley and Stephanie Black are in training for an epic 84-mile coast-to-coast trek to support three charities close to their hearts.

Before that, though, they will build up their fitness by walking 40 miles in just two days.

On Saturday, February 10, the inseparable pair will take on 20 miles of the Tissington Trail in Derbyshire.

The following day, they will hike another 20 miles from Uttoxeter to Oakamoor and back.

Also adding to their fund-raising exploits will be a Valentine's Day charity cup cake sale at Uttoxeter Dental Practice, in Meadows Way, where they both work.

And on Friday March 16, Elvis tribute singer Mark Clay will help bolster the total by performing at Manor Golf Club, in Kingstone.

The inseparable friends' charity project comes after they helped each other through their respective losses.

Thirty-three-year-old Kelly's brother, Dan, tragically took his own life in 2012, aged just 33.

And 39-year-old Stephanie's mum, Lesley Rogers, 66, died from a brain haemorrhage the following year.

The pair's west-to-east hike will start at Wallsend on what would have been Dan's 40th birthday - March 29.

They will be raising money for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) and the Brain Research Trust.

Tickets for the Elvis night, which cost £7.50, are available by calling the golf club on 01889 563234. The night will start at around 8pm.

Helplines and websites

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk