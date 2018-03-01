Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 260 jobs are set to be axed at the authority covering South Derbyshire over the next year - with compulsory redundancies a "last resort."

Derbyshire County Council, who agreed to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent and make savings of £12 million in 2018-19 earlier this month, says it must be "bold and innovative" with a "commercial mindset" in an era of austerity.

The council has pledged that compulsory redundancies would be a "last resort" but 260 people could be left without a job. It currently employs 13,560 people excluding school staff - and 30,040 with schools.

A spokesman said: "It is currently forecast that there will be up to 260 job reductions in 2018-19.

"Compulsory redundancies are always a last resort. Our services have been managing job vacancies for many years so that when someone leaves their job to move on to work for another employer, to retire or for any other reason, they are only replaced if absolutely necessary. We also seek to move people into vacant posts within the council if their job is at risk of redundancy."

It has been announced that the council is to review all its services including libraries, property and highways and fleet management to pilot a new "ambitious" approach.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Derbyshire County Council's leader, said: "The role and shape of public services has changed dramatically and we face significant challenges in providing the services local people want and need.

"What we need is an ambitious plan for the future, focused on getting the best results for our residents, whether that's by the council delivering a service itself, or by an external organisation.

"We need to be bold and innovative and have a commercial mindset. At the moment around 50 per cent of council services are already run on our behalf by the voluntary sector, parish councils, public-private partnerships, private contractors or charitable and community interest companies.

"We will be looking at all these types of delivery models and more in the future, including sharing or trading services with other councils."