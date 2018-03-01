Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire Police have joined forces with environmental experts and the emergency services to test safety measures surrounding the River Trent - and ease flooding fears.

Dedicated experts are working behind the scenes to ensure that security arrangements are in hand for householders in the event of serious flooding in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Constabulary and the Environment Agency have teamed up alongside other agencies, including fellow emergency services, councils, the Met Office and the miltary, to test out the risks of flooding.

Last week, officers from Derbyshire police travelled along stretches of the River Trent to test measures in place in the event of major flooding if the river burst its banks.

The exercise was based on an imaginary period of wet weather, leaving the area bogged down with water before a storm causes serious flooding.

In Derbyshire, the Trent winds its way close to Repton, Willington, Twyford, Ingleby and Swarkestone.

PC Jeff Dickinson, emergency planning officer at Derbyshire police, said: "In emergency situations, partnership working between agencies is crucial to keeping the public safe.

"We call these our local resilience forums, which exists in counties across the country to develop and maintain plans for hazards and major incidents.

"Where possible, steps are taken to prevent flooding. However, we must be prepared to respond to extreme weather in a way that protects our communities, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"The existence of the multi-agency emergency plans, together with training and exercising opportunities such as this, helps us respond effectively to such incidents.

"We hope the multi-agency work done within the local resilience forums provides reassurance to our communities and demonstrates that we take our duties very seriously."

The local reliance forums bring together all the work carried out by responder organisations across the region, including emergency services, health trusts, local authorities and environment protection agencies.

Local organisations work together to assess the levels of risk for a range of potential events in Derbyshire. The types of events covered by the forums include industrial accidents, flooding, transport accidents and terrorist threats among many others.

In late November and December 1992, the Midlands was hit by severe floods, leaving many areas submerged under water.

One of the worst-hit areas was Willington. Repton Road flooded, while the River Trent and River Dove rose to dangerous levels. Areas around Twyford and Barrow were badly hit and numerous sporting events including football matches in South Derbyshire had to be cancelled.

Burton Mail readers will also remember that in November 2000, it rained for days and as the puddles got bigger, so did the levels of the River Trent, which eventually burst its banks and the entire Washlands was submerged under water.

Even the ornamental swan in Stapenhill Gardens found itself surrounded by water, while Burtonians feared the town would be flooded and High Street would be submerged under water - but Burton's £1 million flood defences did their job and kept the water at bay.

Paul Lockhart, East Midlands flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We don't get second chances during a major flooding incident.

"It is, therefore, essential that we test our response through exercises like this one - making sure organisations can work together to do everything possible for communities when we are faced with the real thing.

"It is reassuring for the public to know so many organisations will be looking out for them if the worst happens.

"We appreciate major flooding events don't take place regularly and, therefore, many people don't think about the potential consequences.

"But flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly. We can reduce the risks, but major weather events do occur; they do test flood defences and - in the worst scenarios - they do overwhelm them. The effects of this can be devastating.

"There are a number of things you can do to prepare for flooding to keep yourself and your family safe.

"Find out if your home is at risk, sign up for flood warnings and be ready to take action."

What to do if you are worried about flooding

Staffordshire County Council has issued advice on what residents can do if they are worried their homes might become flooded in bad weather.

The council has encouraged residents to:

plan ahead and buy flood defences or sandbags from local DIY or builders merchants;

move treasured possessions to a place of safety, such as a room upstairs;

make a plan, so you know what you will do or where you will go if it does flood;

keep an eye on flood alerts and sign up for the free Environment Agency flood alerts.

Residents are also being encouraged to make their own provisions for flood defences.

On the council's website, staff warned that sandbags will not prevent floodwater from invading homes and residents should move their belongings to a safe location, usually upstairs.

If a house does become flooded, residents are advised to call the Environment Agency's Floodline service on 0345 988 1188.