A singer has slammed a male voice choir being told it has to change its name as "the world gone mad".

Tony Mulcahy, who is a member of the Gresley Male Voice Choir, has spoke out after the Derbyshire Constabulary Male Voice Choir claimed that Chief Constable Peter Goodman told the group that he wanted it to become mixed voice.

However, the choir said this would not be possible because it would take years to achieve.

As a result, Mr Goodman said the 62-year-old choir could not keep Derbyshire Constabulary in its name and so the group will become known as Derbyshire Community Male Voice Choir.

Mr Mulcahy has slammed the idea, stating male voice choirs should stay as they are.

He told the Burton Mail: "The world has gone mad. This is not sexist but a male voice choir is a male voice choir. I could not believe what I was reading when I saw it.

"Speaking for myself, there is no way on earth the Gresley Male Voice Choir would entertain the thought. The Gresley Male Voice Choir has been going since 1904 and the male choirs were first started in Wales.

"We have got a good reputation and we are exactly what we say - a male voice choir. I respect ladies' choirs very much, there are some very good ones about, like there are male voice choirs.

"I would ask people to come to see us perform on Saturday and make your own judgement."

The Gresley Male Voice Choir will be performing at The Priory Centre, in Stretton, from 7.30pm on Saturday, April 7.

Mr Mulcahy is not the only one who is against the idea. Other people have taken to the Burton Mail's Facebook page and website to make their thoughts known.

Greg Roy said: "Ludicrous. I hope they are banning any female voice choirs too then" and Julia Langford simply said: "Pathetic".

One reader, known only as Bobkoytc, said: "The next logical step as head of Derbyshire police then is to make sure the Rams have five and a half females in every starting lineup."

Another, named RandolphEatonHowe, said: "Why not go the whole hog and make them wear skirts and high heels?"

Frustratedresident said: "Wouldn't it be better to leave minor tweaking of really unimportant things until all the crime is sorted out."

Raggy2121 said: "You don't see many men in 'ladies only' gyms do you?"

Kevin Griffiths, chairman of the Derbyshire Constabulary Male Voice Choir, said he was called to a meeting with Mr Goodman where he was told he wanted it to be a mixed choir and the force could no longer support the male-only group.

He said the logistics and difficulties in undertaking this transformation meant they could not accept the offer.

The choir gets no financial support from Derbyshire Constabulary and has raised £750,000 for different local charities.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: "We are an equal opportunities employer and we are committed to having an organisation where there are no enclaves where people from different backgrounds cannot go.

"We need to represent our communities in every aspect of our public presence. Having a male voice choir representing the organisation is incompatible with this, especially as there are no members of the choir who are employed by or who volunteer with us. I wish them all the very best for the future."