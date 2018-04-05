Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women employed at Derbyshire Police are being paid an average 16.1 per cent less than men across the force, a new report has revealed.

The figure was revealed in a gender pay gap report detailing the split between male and female salaries published by all organisations with more than 250 employees following Government legislation.

Bosses at Derbyshire Police insist they are committed to equal pay for equal work, and that the 16.1 per cent gap is a result of more men being employed in higher ranking positions at higher salary levels.

For officers, the gap in favour of men is 11.6 per cent, while the 16.1 per cent represents the pay split across all officers and other staff at the force.

Deputy chief constable Gary Knighton said: "We are passionate about equality and committed to being as representative as possible of the community we serve.

"Our statistics are broadly similar to the national picture in policing, which – I believe – tells a story of lots of progress made, but lots of work still to do.

"I am confident that we provide equal pay for equal work and determined that the force will never become complacent in that regard.

"That said, we do have a gender pay gap. It is caused largely by the over-representation of men in senior positions and in periods of longer service.

"While we understand there is no quick fix and it takes time to see the results of work in this area, we are determined to close the gap.

"We will continue to design fairness into every recruitment and promotion process, both for staff and officer positions, as well as ensuring that we are as flexible an employer as possible for the balance of work and family life."

The force has put in place a number of schemes aiming to 'promote gender equality.'

The initiatives include the national 'springboard women's development programme,' aimed to allow women to enhance their skills and abilities, as well as building confidence and assertiveness.

The force also has in place a gender support network and a mentoring initiative.

Hardyal Dhindsa, police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire Police, added: "In my view it's very simple.

"Everyone deserves equal pay for an equal job, be they male, female, from a black or minority ethnic background, have a disability, or have any other difference. Equal means equal – full stop.

"Obviously we have to be cognisant that comparisons can be misleading.

"Different ranks, different staff roles, different levels of experience for example will inevitably receive different levels of pay, but in terms of like for like, parity is critical."

Anybody interested in revealing the full statistics can access them online at http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/About-us/Equality-and-Diversity/Diversity.aspx .