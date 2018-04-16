Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a dozen abandoned temporary road signs were left strewn across Linton for more than two weeks - raising fears for the safety of pedestrians.

Brian Storer, 70, contacted the Burton Mail to complain because householders were being forced to navigate around the signs which were left by contractors for more than a fortnight.

Mr Storer, of Princess Avenue, said some of the temporary signs had been knocked over while others were found in hedgerows and up against walls.

The pensioner said: "I think the state it was left in was a disgrace and it just won’t do. It was a safety issue and people were having to negotiate the signs to use the footpath.

"I don’t know how they can leave that many signs unattended for a fortnight and I think it is disgusting, a view I know is shared by other residents.

"We pay our taxes and we don’t expect that sort of treatment but sadly we are seeing it more and more and these workers have no pride in what they do now."

After contacting Derbyshire County Council, the signs were removed within a day with the exception of one, while a council spokesman told the Burton Mail that the signs had belonged to sub-contractors carrying out resurfacing work on its behalf.

The spokesman said: "The signs should have been collected by them. With the safety of residents in mind, we have been to collect the signs. Thank you for making us aware of the issue. We will be speaking to the sub-contractor about this."

Mr Storer hailed the speedy response "brilliant" but voiced concerns that Linton was often neglected, and said residents were still waiting for road markings to be put on a main stretch of road in the village - which he claimed was "very dangerous."

He said: "I was amazed with the response and thought it was brilliant that most of the signs were removed within a day but I am sad to say that I do feel that Linton is being forgotten.

"While this issue was fixed there are problems constantly cropping up which are putting our safety at risk.

"We saw it when the workmen left these signs everywhere and just moved on and now we are still waiting for road markings to be put on at The Crest in Main Street after more than two weeks.

"There are still no white lines despite the road being resurfaced for more than a fortnight now and it is dangerous.

"If the job was done properly in the first place there would be no need to complain but sadly it seems like it is one thing after another and I am not happy about it."

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "We very much understand the concerns of local residents and we will have new road lining in place at that location very soon."