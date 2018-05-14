Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire police have issued a photograph of a couple officers would like to speak to in connection with reports of a dog chasing sheep in South Derbyshire.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 2pm on Monday, April 30, when a Dalmatian dog was seen to be chasing sheep in a field just off London Road in Sharlow.

Now officers from Derbyshire police have issued a picture of a couple walking a dog who they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged incident. They are appealing for members of the public who might know the couple to get in touch.

PCSO Kerry Wallington-Waite said: "It would seem that the sheep became very distressed after apparently being chased down the field by a Dalmatian-type dog.

"We would like to speak to the couple in the photo about the incident and so would ask anyone who thinks they know who they are to make contact with me.

"Dog walkers need to be very careful when they are walking their pets in such locations, whilst it is very tempting to let dogs off their leads, their natural instincts can be to chase sheep.

"This can be dangerous for the sheep and affects the livelihood of the farmers.

"It is a criminal offence for the keeper or owner of the dog to allow it to worry livestock and are liable for any damage caused, so we could urge dog walkers to keep the pet on a lead when walking in such areas."

A spokesman for Derbyshire police has today revealed that the sheep involved in the incident are all OK and were not injured.

Anyone with information or who may recognised the couple in the photo is urged to get in touch with Kerry by calling non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 18*204114.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.