Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog walkers who do not carry bags to collect their pet's mess could be hit with a £100 fine under new powers.

North West Leicestershire District Council has issued Public Space Protection Order, meaning that any dog owner who cannot prove they have means to pick up their pet's muck in public could be fined.

It means that any dog owners who currently do not carry the bags with them when walking in Ashby, Moira or Albert Village, Measham and Donsithorpe, could be in trouble.

The new rules mean that dog owners who have no intention of cleaning up their dog's mess risk a fine and even court action if they do not pay up.

(Image: Getty)

Other such orders imposed by the district council mean that dogs are not allowed to enter enclose children's play areas or going on to designated sports pitches.

Anyone caught failing to pick up their dog's mess on land that is not privately owned, or not having any way of picking up mess, allowing a dog in an enclosed play area or designated sports pitch could be hit with a £100 on-the-spot fine. Anyone who fails to put a dog on a lead when asked to do so by a council officer could also be punished with a fine.

The council says all fines will be reduced to £60 if paid within 10 days. However, if the fine is not paid, it could go to magistrates' court, where the maximum fine is £1,000.

Councillor Alison Smith, deputy leader of North West Leicestershire District Council, said: "Everyone knows that owners are responsible for picking up their dog's poo and yet we continue to receive regular complaints about the issue.

"These new orders give us more powers to punish inconsiderate owners and as a result make our streets, parks and nature areas a more pleasant place to be. Particular protection has been given to play areas and sports pitches, where dog poo poses more significant health risks in addition to it being simply awful for anyone that encounters it.

"Law-abiding dog owners have absolutely nothing to worry about and I'm sure will welcome the new orders as much as anyone else."