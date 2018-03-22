Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are being asked to keep an eye out for a beloved dog who has been missing from her home for two days.

Martha, a labrador crossed with a collie, went missing from her home in Sorrel Drive, Woodville, on Tuesday, March 10, at around 8.30am and has not returned home since.

She is black with a white chest and there have been reported sightings of her in the Woodville area but she is running scared so people have not been able to catch her.

There is a team currently looking for Martha and anyone who sees her is asked not to approach her but call Wade on 01283 619444 so the team of searchers can come and take her home.

Drivers in the area are also being asked to be vigilant as Martha does not have any road sense and may run out into the street.