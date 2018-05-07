Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal experts are urging dog owners not to leave their pets in hot cars as temperatures soar this Bank Holiday Monday.

Temperatures are expected soar up to 25C by 3pm on Monday, May 7, and with the heat set to continue with highs of 23C on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Emergency calls to the RSPCA are expected to rise in the warm weather.

Statistics from the charity reveal that they received hundreds of calls from concerned people in Staffordshire and Derbyshire about animals in hot cars in the past year.

With 175 in Derbyshire, and a further 129 in Staffordshire, the animal care charity is now appealing for owners to take care.

On a country-wide scale, nearly 8,000 calls were made, 105 of which were on just one day, on April 19, 2018.

Dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, Lisa Hens said: "Opening a window, parking in the shade or leaving a bowl of water for your dog isn't enough and still leaves dogs in serious danger of suffering from heatstroke.

"And popping into the shop for five minutes is long enough for your dog to be affected.

"Dogs are covered in fur and do not sweat in the same way as humans do. Unlike humans, dogs pant to help keep themselves cool. The effectiveness of panting is reduced at high temperatures and humidities.

"Cars heat up very rapidly in hot - or even warm - weather. Air-conditioning can disguise the danger that a dog will face once the engine is turned off.

"We would simply ask dog owners never to leave their pet unattended in a parked or stationary vehicle and, if the weather is warm, to leave them at home where they can access cool, shady parts of the house and lots of water."

So what should you do if you see a dog in a hot car?

In an emergency situation, like this, it is always best to dial 999 and report the dog in the hot car to the police.

The RSPCA may not be able to attend quickly enough, and they do not have the same powers of entry that a police officer would have.

Should the dog display any sign of heatstroke, like panting heavily, drooling excessively, acting lethargic or uncoordinated, or has collapsed or vomited, call 999 straight away.

If the dog is not displaying any signs of heatstroke, try to work out how long it has been in the car and make a note of the registration. Find a member of staff who can make an announcement of the situation, and make sure someone stays with the dog to monitor it.

When the situation turns critical and police cannot attend, many people's instinct is to break into the car to free the dog, according to the RSPCA.

However, without proper justification, this is classed as criminal damage.

The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.

When a dog has been removed from a hot car, take them to a shaded area and pour cool water over their body. Cold water will send them into shock however.

Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water and once it has cooled down, taken it to the nearest vet.

The RSPCA has a 24-hour emergency cruelty line, 0300 1234 999, which can offer advice, but if there is an animal in danger, 999 should be dialled.

Anybody looking for more information on what to do in a similar situation can visit the RSPCA's website online at https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/dogsinhotcars.