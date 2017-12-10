Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Uttoxeter swimming club which launched Adam Peaty's astonishing career is making one last push to help crown him Britain's favourite sportsman.

Peaty was already the poster boy for British swimming when he won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in the summer.

But his journey began at the Uttoxeter-based Dove Valley Swimming Club, which trains all the area's most talented swimmers.

Former coaches have proudly looked on as Peaty eventually became a Commonwealth, European, world and Olympic champion.

Now the club is uniting to urge fans to vote for their most decorated swimmer to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, December 17.

It is the fourth time Peaty, 22, who was born and bred in Byrds Lane, Uttoxeter, has been nominated.

Dove Valley coach Ron Marrow said: "Adam is a well-grounded young man who has not forgotten his upbringing, so he is a perfect role model for any youngster to follow.

"Although most will not achieve the dizzy heights that Adam has, there are many youngsters who can achieve their own personal goals, whatever they may be.

"And that’s why the town should be getting behind him and voting for Sports Personality of the Year."

Ron spoke of how pronounced Peaty's development had been.

He said: "The first time I had contact with Adam and his family was when I had to visit them to explain what the Staffordshire County Championships were and why I thought he needed to enter the championships and for the next three years.

"Adam continued to improve and in his third year he made the Midlands District Championships for the first time.

"It was later that year Adam decided to move to the City of Derby club as he knew that he needed to stretch himself even more if he wanted to improve as much as he needed to, to begin to challenge the better swimmers.

"Obviously an athlete has to have a natural aptitude for their sport, but I believe that any top international athlete has to have a certain mindset to drive themselves to ever greater performance against all odds.

"The coach and the athlete need to have a good working relationship and it is also a must that each have mutual respect for each other.

"Adam has had all these qualities come together at the right time and his performance speaks for itself."

At Dove Valley’s recent Bourchier Shield Gala, young swimmers showed their support by holding up letters spelling out "Vote Peaty."

Rachel Twynham, 10, said: "He is a great role model - if he can work hard and do it, why can’t I? He shows us that hard work pays off."

George Mycock, also 10, said: "I will definitely be voting for Adam and getting my family too as well. He deserves it and works so hard to achieve his dreams."

Eight-year-old Daniel Simister said: "I hope Adam Peaty wins because I love swimming and I want to be like him. He shows us we can do it."

Club chairman John Plant said: "With Adam Peaty’s great successes over the past few years he is the perfect example of what you can achieve through hard work.

"In Adam’s case, the sky's your limit if you are dedicated and train with enthusiasm.

"He is a great contender for Sports Personality of the year and fully deserves to win.

"At the club's presentation night, we will be reminding everyone to vote for Adam."

Voting lines will be opened on the night at the Liverpool Echo Arena.

More information is available online here

Community leaders join 'vote for Peaty' call

Prominent political leaders have thrown their weight behind Dove Valley's call to vote for Peaty in the Sports Personality of the Year contest.

Already boasting the 10 fastest 100m breaststroke times in history, he took gold at the World Championships in Budapest.

He also beat his own 50m world record twice, clocking 25.95 seconds to become the first swimmer to break 26 seconds.

Out of the pool, the breaststroker was made an MBE at Buckingham Palace and took part in a gruelling charity sports challenge in Zambia.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Alison Trenery, the mayor of Uttoxeter, said: "I urge your readers to vote for Adam because he is Britain's highest-performing sportsman, and his performance and attitude to the sport set a shining example to us all. Uttoxeter is rightly very proud of him."

Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: "Adam is a remarkable sportsperson and has had a truly phenomenal couple of years, smashing records every time he gets in the pool.

"He’s a wonderful role model for our young people here in Staffordshire and we are all very proud of him.

"Being shortlisted for the award for the fourth year running is wonderful news for him and is testament to his natural talent, hard work and determination to be the best.

"All we need to do now is vote for him to see him crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.”

Last year, Peaty came 11th as tennis star Andy Murray became the first sportsman to win "SPOTY" three times.

Who is Peaty up against in SPOTY contest?