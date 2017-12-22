The video will start in 8 Cancel

Organisers of the Uttoxeter area's biggest music festival are to donate £4,500 to a string of deserving causes, including helping young African girls at risk of sex exploitation.

Dovefest 2017 saw thousands of music fans flock to Sand Lane playing fields to watch big names perform on stage in the summer.

This year, soulful singer and virtuoso guitarist JJ Rosa and former Jim Jones Revue pianist Henri Herbert headlined the main stage.

And now bosses of the area's biggest music event have announced £4,500 of proceeds from the festival will go towards helping people in need.

The chairman of the organising committee, Martin Rodgers, said: "Over the years we have donated many thousands of pounds to good causes based in the village including the school, pre-school and restoration of the playground facilities.

"This year, as we had such a successful event, we thought we’d spread the love a bit further afield.

"We don't run Dovefest as a fund-raiser. We just try to put on the best party we can on our very limited budget. Any money we can give away at the end is always seen as a bonus."

One of the initiatives to benefit is The Dignity Project, which is run by Uttoxeter 's Renew Church's One by One charity.

The scheme educates young African girls who are in danger of sexual exploitation.

Dignity project leader Becky Murray said: "It's amazing another 100 girls can receive the life-changing information about their bodies, the ability to say no to sex, have pants and sanitary pads.

"One by One work in Kenya and Sri Lanka, as well as our main projects there we run the dignity project in Kenya, Sierra Leone and are taking it into Pakistan, Cambodia, Swaziland and South Africa in 2018."

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones/ACJ Media)

Doveridge villager Stephanie Holmes, who nominated the project for a grant, said: "It's amazing that our local music festival will help good causes in the village, Uttoxeter , the Midlands and this nomination being chosen also felt like a little reach out into the wider world, pockets of goodwill reaching further and further out."

Dovefest is now one of the largest free music festivals in the country and attracts international visitors and major performers alike.

In the summer, more a hundred musicians performed across three stages based around the village park and Doveridge Village Club.

Mr Rodgers said: "It's an amazing achievement by all the members of the small committee.

"Nobody would believe how much work goes into organising an event of this size and it wouldn’t happen without all the volunteers and heroes behind the scenes.

"A massive thank-you also to all the musicians who create much of the magic and the memories.

"The event is a tribute to the amazing community spirit in the Uttoxeter area."

The good causes set to benefit this year

Attune Music Therapy – working with adults and children with brain injuries and neurodisabilities.

Uttoxeter Gateway Club – providing social activities for adults with special needs.

Dignity Project – providing basic sanitary products for girls in Africa and India.

Nature and Nurture – providing therapies and support for children who have suffered psychological and emotional damage by events beyond their control.

Doveridge Village Hall – providing funds towards a new shed to extend their storage facilities.

St Cuthberts Pre-School – supporting local early learning facilities.

Doveridge Primary School – supporting the PTA to fund extra-curricular activities.