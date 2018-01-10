Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doveridge and Sudbury MP Sir Patrick McLoughlin has stood down from his role as the Conservative Party chairman.

The MP for Derbyshire Dales left his post as part of Prime Minister Theresa May's reshuffle of her cabinet.

Sir Patrick had been tipped to leave following a rough ride in last year's general election campaign and a security breach at the Tory Party conference.

He has been in the cabinet for eight years, having previously served as secretary of state for transport and taking his first role under the leadership as Margaret Thatcher.

Brandon Lewis has taken his place as the new chairman of the Conservative Party.

Mr Lewis has been the MP for Great Yarmouth since 2010 and is a qualified barrister and a company director.