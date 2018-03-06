Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water company bosses have apologised to villagers near Uttoxeter who are still without their supply after a mains pipe burst in the wake of last week's deep freeze.

Some households in Doveridge and Sudbury have not had running water since yesterday, March 5 after more than 2,000 homes in the area were cut off.

And it has now emerged bottled water supplies in Uttoxeter are running low as a result - with one supermarket having run out completely.

Officials at water giant Severn Trent said this morning the mains pipe, which supplies the Ashbourne area, had been fixed.

But they have now released a statement saying it is "taking a lot longer than we thought" for the pipe to re-fill.

A Severn Trent spokesman said it would be "a few more hours" before all homes are fully reconnected.

The spokesman said: "We’re pleased to say that the burst water pipe that’s been affecting supplies has now been fixed and water supplies are starting to return to customers in the area.

"Unfortunately this is taking a lot longer than we thought and we can only apologise to those people that are still waiting for the water to return.

"The water pipe network in this area is huge and so it’ll take a few more hours for the water to fill all of the pipes and reach everyone."

One Doveridge resident said: "We have had no water in over 24 hours. "Still nothing - no updates from Severn Trent. No water deliveries, no nothing.

"Their website reports that 'the water has been restored'. It has not."

Amid reports Uttoxeter's supermarkets had run out of bottled water, ASDA bosses said that was not the case at its Carter Square store.

Tesco workers confirmed their Town Meadows Way store only had a limited supply of small bottles left, but expecting a delivery this afternoon.

Lidl, also in Town Meadows Way, has run out of still water and is expecting a delivery tomorrow.

Waitrose, in Bridge Street, has sold a lot of water this morning and has few large bottles left, but still has a healthy supply of small bottles.

Severn Trent bosses said the pipe burst when the ice thawed out rapidly after last week's big freeze.

The company spokesman said: "As the pipes start to fill again with water, there may be some pockets of air that will work its way through the system.

"As a result, some customers may have lower water pressure than normal, or see their water coming and going this afternoon as the network gets back to normal.

"We're really thankful for everyone's understanding and for bearing with us.

"We'll continue to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers in the area as a precaution throughout today.

"Once again we’d like to apologise for the disruption this has caused.

"We know it’s hard when you have no water, and we really appreciate everyone's continued patience and want to thank all our customers for their support while we've been fixing the pipe and refilling the system.

"We’ll keep this page up to date as we get more information and will also update our Twitter account - @stwater."