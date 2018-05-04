Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovers of rock and food rejoice – Download Festival will this year have its very own very own on-site Co-op supermarket.

There will be no need to lug all your food and drink with you this time, which for rock fans is sure to be a a plus.

Taking place at Donington Park from June 8-10, the festival will see headliners such as Avenged Sevenfold, rock royalty Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne take centre stage. It comes as Download organisers say they have lots of changes planned for 2018.

Last year's event attracted 80,000 fans and headline acts included Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith.

The pop-up supermarket is one of the new additions to the Castle Donington rock music festival this time around, which have been announced this month.

The Co-op will set up a 6,000 square foot shop offering a wide range of items for rock-loving festival-goers.

The stores are set to stock more than 200 products including food, water, beer, wine and toiletries including medicines, sun cream and rain ponchos – suitable for any reveller who forgot things on their festival tick list.

Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic which is organising the event, said: "Download Festival is built upon an ethos of inclusivity and it's incredibly important to us that as many people as possible are able to enjoy the festival to the fullest.

"The appointment of accessibility ambassadors has provided us with invaluable feedback so that we're able to implement practical improvements to site the that we hope will dramatically improve the experience for all."

'Access' viewing platforms will also be available at all stages across the festival as well as in Village party stop The DogHouse, while Castle Donington Volunteer Centre will return for the fifth year running to provide an almost 24-hour free shuttle service between the campsite and Village.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

This year will see a 50 percent increase in the shuttle bus vehicles following significant demand last year, said a spokesman.

Festival Republic's senior access co-ordinator Laura Mina says: "We're continuously improving accessibility for our customers, and we're predicting a 31 perc ent increase in 'access arrivals' at Download festival following changes we implemented last year, an increase from 1,450 to more than 2,000.

"We work tirelessly to ensure we deliver the best possible experience for our Access customers and this year is no exception."

Those camping at the Download's campsite will now be able to drive right up to their pitch to drop off their equipment, where a team of helpers will be on hand to unload cars.

Watch: Monsters of Rock Festival at Castle Donington in 1982 featured Status Quo and Hawkwind

An electric wheelchair charging tent with 50 charging points will be available for the first time and there will be double the number of toilets in the Access Campsite.

As well as the headliners, other acts lined up to perform already include Bullet For My Valentine, Black Stone Cherry, Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Thunder, Marmozets, Rise Against, Alexisonfire, Baby Metal, The Hives, Andrew WK, Less Than Jake and more.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.