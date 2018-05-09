Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year's Download Festival will see sign language interpreters taking to the stage to help make sure everyone at the rock festival can have the time of their lives.

Performance Interpreting, a company based in London, will have British Sign Language interpreters take to the main and Zippo Encore stage platforms so that anyone with a hearing disability can enjoy the rock festival, they say.

Company director Maria Pascall said: "Performance Interpreting is proud to be providing the first ever BSL Access Team at this year's Download Festival.

"We will be providing a team of eight qualified interpreters over the three-day event, including deaf and hearing co-ordinators to ensure deaf rock fans have an unforgettable experience.

"Rock music can be extremely challenging to interpret, embodying the energy, power and raw emotion of these almighty rock legends is an ambitious achievement. Bring it on!"

The festival, which will be held at Donington Park between June 8 and 10, will see Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne headline, along with other huge acts including Bullet for my Valentine, Baby Metal, Black Stone Cherry and Marilyn Manson.

Laura Mina, senior access co-ordinator at Download organiser Festival Republic, said: "We're continuously improving accessibility for our customers, and we're predicting a 31 per cent increase in Access arrivals at Download Festival following changes we implemented last year, an increase from 1,450 to more than 2,000.

"We work tirelessly to ensure we deliver the best possible experience for our Access customers and this year is no exception."

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

For the first time, access viewing platforms will be available at all stages across the festival as well as in the party stop, the DogHouse.

Melvin Benn from Festival Republic said: "Download Festival is built upon an ethos inclusivity and it's incredibly important to us that as many people as possible are able to enjoy the festival to the fullest.

"The appointment of accessibility ambassadors has provided us with invaluable feedback so that we're able to implement practical improvements to site that we hope will dramatically improve the experience for all."