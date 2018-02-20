Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music-loving Hartshorne teenage cancer sufferer Whitney Hackett is to go to the Download Festival for the first time - thanks to a generous Good Samaritan and the Burton Mail.

The 19-year-old, who was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer after suffering stomach and back pains, will be at the world-renowned festival at Donington Park in June thanks to a kind-hearted ticket donation by Portsmouth-based Billy Cornish.

Billy came up with the offer after reading an online Burton Mail story which had revealed Whitney's plight.

Whitney is also looking forward to a once in a lifetime trip to Japan for her first trip abroad after her brother Sam set up an online fund-raising campaign.

Last November, Whitney, who had been working as a customer services assistant in Ashby, was diagnosed with bowel cancer after she noticed pains in her stomach and back.

She had initially brushed them off, but when they became unbearable on Halloween, she was admitted into hospital for intensive surgery.

Whitney and her mum Sara James admitted they had struggled to accept the diagnosis at first, but now treat every day as it comes and enjoy every moment they spend together.

Whitney is sharing her story in the hope that screening can be carried out for people who have a history of cancer in their families; she believes her cancer could have been spotted earlier if she had been screened by professionals.

Although Whitney's future is uncertain, the family are working hard to make sure they can tick off everything on Whitney's bucket list, including Download and the trip to Japan.

Unknown to Whitney, 21-year-old Billy Cornish from Portsmouth had heard about her story and had a Download ticket going spare, due to having to go to a friend's wedding on the same weekend.

Billy, a construction operative, was initially looking to sell the ticket he had received as a 21st birthday present but after he heard Whitney's story, he decided to make contact and make the offer.

He said: "I read Whitney's story and it absolutely melted my heart. I have had family members affected by cancer and I know how hard it is to deal with.

"I was selling my ticket anyway, and I would rather it go to someone like Whitney and her have an awesome weekend, rather than make a few quid off it.

"It's amazing that so many people are helping her to fulfil her bucket list and I'm happy that I could be one of the people to help."

Whitney said she was shocked when Billy got in touch with her and offered her his ticket - she said she was grateful for his kindness that will enable her to see bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Baby Metal and Bullet for my Valentine.

She said: "I can't believe someone was willing to donate their ticket to me. I'm so happy.

"He's going to bring the ticket to me directly, rather than risking it getting lost in the post. I'm really glad about that because it will give me a chance to thank him personally.

"I'm so excited about being able to go, and we are saving up so that my boyfriend can come with me."

Download Festival will be held between Friday, June 8 and Sunday, June 10 at Donington Park.

Her older brother, Sam, had also set up a GoFundMe page for Whitney in the hope they could raise enough money for Whitney to go to Japan, home of her favourites Anime and Manga. Anime films are a form of Japanese cartoon, often in the fantasy genre, while Manga is very similar but comes in the form of comic books.

Now the total amount raised has almost doubled the initial target of £4,000 and is sitting at £7,233.

Her trip to Japan in April will also be the first time she has ever been abroad, and while she admits she is nervous about the 18-hour flight, Whitney is excited to finally be going to places she has always dreamed about.

She said: "I'm hoping I can sleep for most of the flight and we will be stopping off in Amsterdam halfway through the flight so that will help, having that little break.

"I'm so excited to get to Japan, I know it's going to be amazing."

Whitney says she has been overwhelmed by the amount of donations and good wishes from complete strangers.

She said: "I would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has donated. I am so grateful for the support and it is thanks to you all that I am able to make the trip to Japan that I have always dreamed of.

"Don't plan for the bad times; plan for the good times.

"And if you ever feel a bit of pain, go and get it checked out. Don't end up in my situation."

What is bowel cancer?

The NHS says bowel cancer is the general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel and is one of the most common types of the disease diagnosed in the UK. Most people diagnosed with it are over the age of 60.

The three main symptoms of the disease are persistent blood in stool, a change in bowel habits and persistent lower abdominal pain.

However, the symptoms can be subtle and don't necessarily make people feel ill and so can often be ignored. The earlier this kind of cancer is spotted, the more likely it is that it can be treated.