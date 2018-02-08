Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These dramatic images shows the moment Swadlincote’s 66-year-old fire station was finally demolished.

For the last few days bulldozers have been slowly ripping the old station apart, off Civic Way, as it makes way for a new £3 million community hub.

When built, it will house the fire service as well as ambulance crews. Members of the public will also be able to use it for community events and meetings.

The Burton Mail was also given an exclusive tour around the temporary fire station, in the Boardman Industrial Estate, off Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote which will act as a base for firefighters until the opening of the hub which is expected to be in November.

Red watch manager Pete Janes, said there had been a 'seamless' transition from the old to the temporary station – which is now fully operational.

The last fire engine left Civic Way on January 29 in preparation for the switch.

Mr Janes said: "We will be here until November. It is a 10-month build programme and we are on target at the minute.

"It will be a community fire station and the public will be welcome, and in the meantime this is a fully operational station, complete with locker room, lecture room and kitchen area."

The town's two fire engines are also on call as normal at the site.

Asked how they felt that their old home is no more, he said: "Certainly our older firefighters feel a connection to the building however we are getting a brand new fire station so it is really positive."

Chesterfield-based Killingley, a commercial landscape and earthworks contracting service, has been demolishing the Civic Way site and the Burton Mail was there to capture the moment the final bricks fell.

The foundations are now being laid at the back of the old station on Civic Way for the new one.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was given permission by South Derbyshire District Council's planning committee last year to demolish the existing station and build a community fire station in its place.

The new hub is expected to include provision for both community and youth engagement events and will be used by cadet groups.

It will include a gym for firefighters, which will also be open to ambulance crews that use the site. The new building will also include a kitchen.

Discussions have already taken place with East Midlands Ambulance Service to make the hub its home for the crews that cover the area.

The plan was unveiled as the fire service sold its former firefighter homes behind the existing fire station for £875,000, which will help pay for the new hub.

The homes were left empty after the number of full-time firefighters was cut, with the Swadlincote area to be offered additional support by retained, part-time firefighters instead.

The homes were sold to South Derbyshire District Council to add to its growing council house portfolio.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service had budgeted £2.7 million for the cost of work but the Burton Mail previously revealed that the lowest tender for building the centre was £250,000 over that final figure, forcing fire chiefs to consider raising the overall budget by £300,000 to £3 million.

The rise in the total has been blamed on an increase in costs for labour and materials.

In a report to the council, Derbyshire fire service said the current fire station, built in 1952, was operating 'beyond the end of its functional design life'.

The new hub will accommodate four fire engines and support facilities for staff. The new building would also provide community facilities with an independent access and meeting room.

While car parking spaces will be increased from 18 to 36, the number of fire staff will remain the same with five full-time and 18 part-time, the equivalent of 10 full-time members of staff.