A 34-year-old man on the afternoon school run has been charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle after allegedly being nearly four times over the limit.

Derbyshire Police sent out a tweet to say the man, who had "two children in the car," was pulled over by officers from the force.

They said he blew "126mg, approaching four times the legal limit." The tweet added: "The selfish behaviour will never stop but we do what we can."

A police spokesman said that the driver, who is from Swadlincote, was arrested and charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle by officers.

He said that the car had been pulled over while being driven in Brunt Lane, Woodville, at 3.45pm yesterday, Wednesday, June 27.