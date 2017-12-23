The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorist admitted drink-driving on St Peter's Bridge two days before it closed for urgent repairs, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Drink driver

Patrick Dylewski, 32, of Wilkes Avenue, Measham, admitted driving a Saab on St Peter's Bridge on August 27, with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £250 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

(Image: Getty)

Drug driving

A man has admitted drug-driving. James Blount, 18, of Cecil Payton Close, Abbots Bromley, admitted driving a Fiat Punto in Hillsea Crescent, Marchington, on June 24, with THC - the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis in his blood. He also admitted possession of three grammes of cannabis.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £86 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 24 months.

Over the alcohol limit

A man has admitted drink-driving. Vipan Curt, 36, of South Oak Street, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Zafira in Evershed Way, Burton, on November 12 with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted using the vehicle without insurance.

He has been fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Assault on woman

A man has admitted assault. Christopher Beddall, 35, of Bradmore Road, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on October 20.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to abide by a 12-month restraining order. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mobile phone

A man has admitted using a mobile phone while driving. Peter Maguire, 24, of Riverside Park, Burton, admitted driving a Fiat on the A38 at Kingsway, Derby, on March 7, while using a mobile phone.

He has been fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with six points but no totting disqualification as he takes four employers to work and the business would have to close with loss of employment to four staff.