One driver has had a lucky escape following a dramatic crash in South Derbyshire.

A Vauxhall Corsa had flipped on to its roof and landed in a large puddle while navigating the country lanes in Repton Road, between Hartshorne and Repton.

The incident happened between the junctions of Knights Lane and Watery Lane.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to the scene at around 10pm last night, Saturday, February 17.

Incredibly the driver of the car suffered no injuries.

It is believed only one vehicle was involved and the road was blocked for around an hour while the vehicle was recovered and debris was cleared.

Officers at Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood Team later Tweeted the scene to warn others of the blockage.

The Tweet said: "RTC Repton Road throough the lanes, luckily no injuries, road currently blocked."