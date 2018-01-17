The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers heading to East Midlands Airport have been warned about a series of nearby road closures which could cause delays.

Traffic disruption around the Castle Donington airport is likely to go on until the end of January due to roadworks and restrictions on the nearby A453 as part of the Roxhill/East Midlands Gateway project.

The following road restrictions and closures of the A453 between Moto Services, near Finger Farm roundabout, and M1 Junction 24 will be in place up to and including January 26:

Week commencing Monday, January 15:

A453 southbound closed (five nights), northbound lane closures (five nights); junction 24 - lane closures

Week commencing Monday, January 22:

A453 southbound lane closure (five nights), northbound closed (five nights); junction 24 - lane closures

Works will start at 9pm each evening and finish at 6am, the Leicester Mercury reports.

Signed diversion routes will be via Castle Donington for vehicles up to 7.5tonne and via M1 J23 for all other traffic.