The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been charged with alleged drug dealing of crack cocaine and heroin at a popular Swadlincote beauty spot.

George Lopes, from London, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with one count of drug possession and one count of possession with intent to supply, in Eureka Park in the town.

Lopes is accused of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in Eureka Park, on March 19.

The 18-year-old is also charged with possession of heroin in the park, on the same day.

Lopes, of Colney Hatch Lane, Colney Hatch, London, is due to attend Derby Crown Court on April 18 where he is expected to enter a plea.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.