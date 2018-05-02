Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repton is preparing to go quackers as it gets ready to stage its annual Duck Derby this year.

Residents across South Derbyshire are being invited to take part in the race - with rubber ducks. The race takes place on Sunday, May 13.

The event will start at the bridge across the River Trent, in Pinfold Lane, in the village, with the ducks travelling towards the finish line at the bridge on Brook End.

The first one home will be crowned Repton's fastest duck. At the finish line, there will be refreshments and celebrations on the Repton School cricket field.

Ducks can be bought on the school playground in the lead up to the race for £1 and all the money raised will go towards the school PTA group.

Meanwhile, duck lovers across Burton and South Derbyshire have been spoilt for choice for upcoming races.

On May 7, the Hatton annual fete, duck race and dog show will be held at Thistley Place Meadow on Monday, May 7.

The celebrations will start at midday and will continue until around 4.30pm.

A duck race will feature at the Moira Canal Festival on Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, where Mother Duck and her ducklings will be around to get people in the mood for the race.

The festival will take place over the weekend at Moira Furnace and will also feature bands, horse drawn boating, Morris dancing and steam train rides.

On Saturday, June 9, the Ey Up Mi Duck Race will return and families are being invited to head down and watch the ducks racing down the river at Derby Riverlights. The event raises money for Sight Support Derbyshire and has raised thousands of pounds since it first started.