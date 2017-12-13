The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Airline services heading in and out of East Midlands Airport could potentially be impacted by a planned 24-hour strike.

Organised by Ryanair pilots, the industrial action will take place beginning on Wednesday, December 20.

This action could see Christmas flight schedules for Ryanair flights, including flights to and from the Castle Donington airport, disrupted.

Members of the Irish Ialpa union, which represents pilots directly employed by Ryanair, took part in a vote, with 79 out of 84 voters backing the strikes, as reported by our sister title, the Mirror Online.

This is because Ryanair do not recognise Ialpa or the European Employee Representative Council as representatives of their staff – therefore refusing to discuss pay and working conditions with them.

Addressing the vote, Ryanair has said that less than 28 per cent of its Dublin pilots had voted in favour of the strikes, and explained that it had "received no notification of any industrial action by its Dublin pilots".

The airline also seemed to issue a warning to pilots considering participating in industrial action, hinting that they would "lose their favourable rosters, five on, four off, a double bank holiday every week and remuneration benefits that are specifically linked by agreement to dealing directly with Ryanair."