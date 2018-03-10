Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to going off on that dream holiday or just getting away from everyday life for a few days, spending a couple of hours at the airport is a necessary stop on the way.

It is obligatory to arrive at the airport a couple of hours, at least, before your flight is due to leave. Filling that time while making sure you get to the terminal before the flight leaves is all part of the fun.

So what is there to keep holiday-makers entertained at East Midlands Airport? We took a look at all it had to offer to save you some time when deciding what to do.

Shopping

There are plenty of shops at the airport for those wanting to grab a bargain. Duty Free always has to be the first port of call where bargains are on offer for big named brands such as Estee Lander, Clinique, Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent to name but a few.

Electrical retailer Dixons has all the gadgets for technology fans needing something to keep them entertained while they travel.

Book lovers can grab themselves something to read at WHSmith, with Superdrug for those forgotten toiletries and Accessorize for a last minute accessory as well as Cloud Spa and Traveller.

Travellers can also grab some Apple items, a Fitbit and other big-named brands at a bargain price.

Food and drink

Grabbing some food at the airport is a must and East Midlands has plenty of places to grab a snack.

A cheeky drink is also a must, particularly for nervous flyers who need something to calm them down before setting off.

Burger King, Leon, Pork and Pickle, Flat White, Starbucks and Grab and Fly are all available for a snack. For those wanting a tipple to go along with their food, there is Castle Rock Tap Room and Kitchen and Frankie and Benny's.

The Escape Lounge

Those wanting a bit of quiet time to themselves, away from the hustle and bustle of the busy airport can book themselves a place in the Escape Lounge.

Visitors can pre-book a place for £19.99 or pay £30 if they decide they want to go in while they are there. They will be able to take advantage of complimentary hot and cold food, as well as a wide range of drinks.

There is also free WiFi, printing, scanning, charging points, newspapers, magazines and TVs.

More information on East Midlands Airport is available at www.eastmidlandsairport.com