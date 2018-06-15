The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holidaymakers setting off on their travels will soon be able to tuck in to some Mediterranean food while supping on a gin.

East Midlands Airport is preparing to open a new bar and restaurant this summer called Proof 65 - although a precise date has not yet been confirmed.

According to Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns the Castle Donington airport, it will be a "modern and flexible food-led bar concept", focusing on fresh, high quality food alongside a "superior" spirits-led drinks menu.

It will feature a varied menu of small plates, with Mediterranean flavours fused with regional ingredients, such as egg and Red Leicester cheese frittata and hot smoked salmon fish cake with gin aioli.

Its drinks menu will feature 15 different gins, including local specialities such as Two Birds (Market Harborough), Burleighs (Loughborough) and Nelsons (Uttoxeter), alongside favourites such as Sipsmith and Hendricks, beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Proof 65 is the brainchild of MAG - and will be operated and managed entirely by its own staff.

It will be run by staff from the MAG lounges team, which also operates the Escape Lounge at East Midlands Airport.

Eventually, the Proof concept will be rolled out across all airports within MAG, which include Manchester and London Stansted.

But East Midlands will the first airport where the new bar/restaurant will be introduced.

According to MAG, each Proof bar will be numbered, with the number denoting the year in which the host airport commenced commercial flight operations.

East Midlands Airport began operations in 1965, hence the name Proof 65.

The design on the venue will give a respectful nod towards the history of the airport and area, with the work of local artists to be displayed on its walls.

According to MAG, it will create new jobs - although it is currently not known how many.

But it is currently looking to recruit a general manager for both Proof 65 and the airport's Escape Lounge.

The move signals the continuation of a strategy by MAG to offer more of its own products to passengers, which includes car parking.

Beth Brewster, executive vice-president of lounges at MAG, said: "MAG is innovative in the UK in establishing its own in-house food and beverage product.

"Ultimately, we are trying to give our passengers the best possible choice of environment as they spend time in our terminals, whether that's at an airport lounge, at a MAG-operated bar, or at one of our fantastic partner brand restaurant, bars and coffee shops."