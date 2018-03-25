Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dream about flying off on holiday to somewhere new and exciting?

Most of us yearn to get away for a new adventure but the cost can often hold us back.

East Midlands Airport now has direct flights to more than 80 destinations, but which are the cheapest cities once you get there?

Krakow will set you back on average less than £20 a day, while none on the list below will cost you much more than £50 daily, and many a lot less, according to the Derby Telegraph.

Of course you won't be staying in the Ritz, but you will be eating three meals a day, visiting at least one of the top tourist attractions and drinking two or three glasses of the local beverage.

Here are seven cities on the cheap list which you can reach by hopping on direct flights from East Midlands.

Cheapest cities from East Midlands Airport