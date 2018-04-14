The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sometimes we all need a holiday, and often a weekend city break away is enough to help us recharge our batteries.

Of course, the only problem with getting away from it all for a few days is that, at this time of year, everyone else has exactly the same idea.

So how about picking somewhere a little more off the beaten tourist track?

Here, we have put together a list of city holiday destinations which are decidedly less travelled to give you a real break away from the world.

Prices for flights are as advertised at the time of publication.

1. Faro, Portugal

(Image: Getty)

What's it like? A jewel in the Algarve, this often overlooked city offers beaches, bars, restaurants and lots of sunshine. Think whitewashed houses with terracotta tiles baking in the heat, Neoclassical architecture, Roman remains and an unlikely wealth of bird life, from spoonbills to ospreys, flamingos to purple swamphens.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and 55 minutes.

How much will it cost? £77.75 per person with Ryanair.

2. Knock, Ireland

What's it like? A pilgrimage hotspot since 1879, when a group of locals said they witnessed the Virgin Mary and host of angels appear on the gables of the parish church, this Irish village is the gateway to the stunning Connemara coastline, spectacular sea cliffs and rugged countryside.

Nearby fishing villages like Roundstone are the perfect places to drink Guinness and partake of some of the freshest seafood you'll ever experience.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? One hour and 15 minutes.

How much will it cost? £37 per person with Ryanair.

3. Rzeszow, Poland

What's it like? Small but perfectly formed, near Poland's south-eastern frontier, Rzeszow is a city with a historic core, having been founded back in 1354.

Spreading out across both banks of the river Wislok in the heart of the Sandomierska Valley, today it’s known as both a regional centre of higher education, and the gateway to a spectacular hinterland.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and 40 minutes.

How much will it cost? £167 with Ryanair.

4. Budapest, Hungary

What's it like? It has been hailed as the "world's second best city," is famously the combination of Buda and Pest on either side of the River Danube. It has inspiring monuments and public buildings, parks to relax in and a pulsating nightlife.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and 40 minutes.

How much will it cost? £161.92 with Jet2.

5. Riga, Latvia

What's it like? The 800-year-old city has a World Heritage Old Town, extensive Art Nouveau architecture, cobbled streets and winding alleys, open, green public spaces – all topped off by a sea view. In short, Riga is here and waiting to be explored.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and 45 minutes.

How much will it cost? £120.86 with Ryanair.

6. Brussels

What's it like? Brussels is where modern Europe has its home. The Belgian capital is steeped in social, cultural and culinary riches which radiate out from the magnificent Grand Place.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? One hour and 15 minutes.

How much will it cost? £286.73 with Brussels Airlines.

7. Bergerac, France

What's it like? Bergerac is described as an "effortlessly gorgeous" French market town in the heart of the Dordogne region which relishes its proximity to Bordeaux, yet offers something altogether more laid-back.

Bergerac has no fewer than 12 recognised wine appellations to its name, not to mention a tobacco industry which still thrives to this day.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? One hour and 45 minutes.

How much will it cost? £30 with Ryanair.

8. Murcia, Spain

What's it like? This is a spot which boasts 300 days of sun a year and very little rain. So, if you like your heat dry, it could be the place for you.

It has a cathedral that dates back to the late 14th century and nearby sites include the 11th century Monteagudo Castle.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and 45 minutes.

How much will it cost? £140.54 with Ryanair.

9. Prague, Czech Republic

What's it like? Nicknamed "the City of a Hundred Spires," not exactly off the tourist track but home to so much to see we decided to include it in our list.

Well-known sites include Prague Castle, the Charles Bridge, Old Town Square and the Jewish Quarter. The historic centre of the city has been a World Heritage Site since 1992.

When can I go? Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4.

How long will it take? Two hours and ten minutes.

How much will it cost? £226.82 with Jet2.