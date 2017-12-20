The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uxonians and Burtonians will have to hang on to their Christmas waste longer in line with bin collection date changes for the festive season.

Householders whose bins are collected on Mondays and Tuesdays will see their schedules altered in coming weeks.

Collections that would have taken place on Christmas Day will be moved forward to Saturday, December 23.

The collection that would have fallen on Boxing Day will now take place on Saturday, December 30.

And the New Year's Day's scheduled collection will now take place on Saturday, January 6.

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "Up to three additional bags of clear bin liners of blue bin recycling and up to three additional bin liners of grey bin waste will be collected with your blue and grey bins from December 27 to January 12, inclusive, on your collection day.

"Flattened cardboard will also be collected at the side of your blue bin. Recycling material presented in black bags will not be collected.

"Brown bin collections will continue as normal through the Christmas and New Year period.

"If you have excess recyclables they can be taken to one of the recycling sites located throughout the borough.

"Please visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk to find your local household waste site details."

Anyone who does not know when their recycling and waste is collected and what can be placed in each bin should call 0800 269098 or visit www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk

The spokesman said: "Please ensure that all refuse and recycling containers are out by 6.30am on collection day and removed from the pavement as soon as possible after collection.

"Please also remember to put the correct items into the correct coloured wheeled bin as we are unable to empty blue and brown bins which contain incorrect materials."

Christmas cards can be recycled in blue wheelie bins and real Christmas trees can be put in, or at the side of, brown bins.