More than 300 council tax and business rates dodgers in East Staffordshire owe more than half-a-million pounds in unpaid debts that have piled up in just three months.

East Staffordshire Borough Council has had to chase more than 300 people through the courts who have failed to pay their council tax or business rates, totalling £597,964.51 over the latest quarter.

The borough council was given permission for "liability orders" by Cannock Magistrates' Court against 290 people for non-payment of council tax, totalling £95,576 during the last quarter.

If they do not pay up they could risk further court action.

But 25 business owners who failed to pay their business rates caused the biggest headache for council bosses, with a total of £502,388.51 in unpaid bills.

A council spokesman said: “There were 290 council tax accounts summonsed to Cannock Magistrates Court due to non-payment of council tax. The total council tax debt being summonsed is £95,576.00, which is 0.16 per cent of the total amount billed.

“There were 25 accounts summonsed to Cannock Magistrates Court due to non-payment of business rates. The total business rates debt being summonsed is £502,388.51 which is 0.87 per cent of the total amount billed."

A spokesman for the Taxpayers' Alliance, a campaigning group dedicated to reforming taxes, cutting spending and protecting taxpayers, said: "Tough action should be taken on those who refuse, while others who are simply struggling with rising bills should be helped with easier ways to pay.

"Keeping council tax low is the easiest way to ensure people don't struggle to pay, while the council should always differentiate between those who can't pay and those who won't pay."

Earlier this year it was announced East Staffordshire residents will have to cough up more than £80 extra this year due to council tax hikes, with charges rising as public services continue to face financial challenges.

The tax will cost "Band D" residents in East Staffordshire around £81 extra this year.

Overall, this is a 5.14 per cent rise in East Staffordshire.

Council tax is paid to parish, borough and county councils, as well as the police and fire service, with each setting their own rate.

East Staffordshire Borough Council bosses have decided against upping their portion of the tax, while other authorities have chosen to increase their fees.

The council tax for an average Band D property in Burton is £1,585.45 a year.

The increase was brought in after the council was granted its recent liability orders through the court.

The spokesman added: “If any council taxpayer or business rates payer is experiencing difficulties in paying their council tax or business rates at any time after their initial bill is sent, we urge them to contact us as soon as possible by telephoning our revenues team on 01283 508030 or by visiting our customer service centres in the Market Place, Burton.”