A teenager has been banned from driving after he was caught with cocaine in his blood.

William Toe, 18, of Etwall Road, Egginton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit driving a Ford Fiesta in Craythorne Road, Stretton, on November 26, with cocaine in his blood.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £85 court costs with an £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Latest criminals to be dealt with in court:

Roy Weaver, 60, of Ferrers Avenue, Tutbury, admitted driving a Peugeot Partner in Ferrers Avenue, Tutbury, on December 20, with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Weaver was banned from driving for 36 months.

Abdul Jabbar, 29, of Clarence Road, Derby.

He admitted driving a vehicle in Portland Street, Etwall, on February 10, with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jabbar was banned from driving for three years.

Vygaudas Seliava , 39, Masefield Avenue, Burton.

Admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on December 12.

Fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Martin Payne, 53, of Edward Street, Hartshorne.

He admitted assaulting two females in Woodville on February 13.

Payne was made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order, and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £85 victim surcharge.