A probe has been launched after eggs were thrown at homes in a South Derbyshire village as families celebrated Boxing Day festivities.

Officers in the Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood team were out and about in Hilton on Wednesday, December 27, following reports of homes being pelted with fresh eggs.

The culprits are thought to have come from the direction of an alleyway to Sutton Lane before throwing eggs at multiple homes, in Shady Grove, on Tuesday, December 26.

The police team revealed details of the incident the incident in a tweet, saying: "Eggs thrown at multiple house windows on Shady Grove, Hilton last night.

"Came from the direction of the alleyway going to Sutton Lane. Any information please let us know."

They followed it with the hashtags for #ASB and #eggs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101.