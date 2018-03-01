Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 80-year-old former miner who was too proud to ask for help after suffering falls at a Swadlincote residential home died of sepsis with multi-organ failure, a coroner has ruled.

Widower Graham Talbot died in Burton Queen's Hospital after he was admitted just days earlier following a severe chest infection.

The former coal miner had a multitude of health problems, including diabetes and atrial fibrillation - irregular heartbeat - and had a tendency to fall, the inquest at Burton Town Hall heard.

In the months before his death, Mr Talbot had been cared for at the Oaklands Village residential home in Hall Farm Road, Swadlincote.

Yvonne McCommish, residential manager at the home, said: "Mr Talbot was admitted to us after he had a hip replacement at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

"When he was in our care, staff urged him to ring his bell when he wanted assistance to move, but he was a very proud man and did not like to ask for help. Because of this he did have a few unwitnessed falls, but staff were quick to check he was all right each time.

"His family wanted him to go to a 24-hour care facility, but he did not want to go. It was very clear that he just wanted to go home. He was discharged from us after a nurse said his wound from the operation showed good improvement and he then went home on November 29.

"I was very shocked to learn of his death and I feel for his family."

Before moving to the residential home, Mr Talbot had lived alone in Newlands Close, Church Gresley, following the death of his wife 13 years ago.

Dr Frank Bindi, a consultant at Burton Queen's Hospital, gave a written statement to the coroner, in which he said Mr Talbot had been admitted to hospital in September after suffering a fall.

His statement read: "Mr Talbot was admitted on September 28 following a fall in a nursing home.

"He had a hip replacement on September 30 and was cared for at the hospital until he was discharged to Oaklands Village on October 16.

"He was then brought into hospital again on December 7 because he had shortness of breath that proved to be a serious chest infection.

"He was cared for by Dr Uttam Nanda's team but passed away on December 12. I was not involved in this last part of his care."

South Staffordshire Coroner William Haigh concluded that Mr Talbot had died of sepsis with multi-organ failure but his earlier falls are believed to have been a contributing factor in his death.

He said: "Mr Talbot was an elderly gentleman who was in declining health who was subject to falls.

"His family have my sincerest sympathies."