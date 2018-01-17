The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly man who was stuck in a broken down lift in Swadlincote was freed by firefighters after 40 minutes.

Crews from Swadlincote were called to a building in Colliery Road in Church Gresley just before 4pm on Wednesday, January 17, after a man became stuck inside a mobility lift. He was trapped for 50 minutes.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 3.53pm to reports that an elderly man had become stuck in a mobility lift.

They called an engineer to the building to free then man, who escaped without injury.

"We do not believe the man is injured."

He was later released at 4.50pm.

In unconnected incidents shoppers have become trapped in the lift near Morrisons supermarket in the town twice already this year.