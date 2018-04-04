The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A section of road in Uttoxeter is to shut overnight to enable urgent repairs and motorists have been advised to seek new routes.

Part of Derby Road (A518) will close tonight, Wednesday, April 4, following an underground electricity cable fault in the area.



One customer is currently without power, and the work is necessary to restore supply to the property and ensure the reliability of the network in the area.



Simon Roper, Western Power Distribution team manager for Uttoxeter, said: "In order to carry out the repair safely, the section of road between the Bull roundabout and the Dove Fields/Dove Walk roundabout will close at around 6pm tonight, where contractors will work throughout the night.

"A diversion will be in place along The Dove Way A518 and the Uttoxeter bypass.

"Western Power Distribution has liaised with the local Highways Authority to agree the time of the work and diversion to reduce the impact on commuters."

It is hoped that the work will be completed overnight.