Firefighters, paramedics and police officers were called to an incident where a man had fallen into a river this evening.

The incident happened in the River Trent near the Sump pub in Newton Road, Burton, at around 6pm.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was rescued by a kayaker who got the man to safety on the river bank.

He said: “Ourselves, the police and paramedics were called to the scene by a member of the public.

“When we got there it had become apparent that a kayaker had brought the man to safety. The man was in the care of the ambulance service and has now been taken to hospital.

“The exact extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.”