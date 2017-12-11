Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The emergency services were prepared for a busy weekend as the snow left Burton and South Derbyshire looking like a winter wonderland.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they dealt with some snow-related incidents on Sunday, December 10, including some sledging injuries and a few road traffic collisions but in the main it was minor incidents.

However, it was getting out on the roads safely to get to the emergency which was a major concern but the crews were prepared for all eventualities.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The biggest issue was getting to people but we utilised all of our vehicles including 4x4s and putting snow socks on the ambulances, which work in a similar way to snow chains, to allow us to get everywhere we needed to get.

"We also had a number of offers of help from members of the public after we put an appeal out on social media for people with 4x4s to get staff get to work which was very useful. We had a large number of people get in touch, saying they had a 4x4 and could help - we are very grateful for that.

"We are also very grateful to all of the volunteers who help us, such as the community first responders. Overall our staff have done a brilliant job."

Staffordshire Police said that despite the snow and icy conditions, there were no serious road traffic accidents or other weather-related incidents over the weekend.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended six collisions over the weekend.

A spokesman said: "Although we strive to have no crashes in the county this is fewer than expected given the weather. Please continue to take care on the roads and let's get this down to zero."