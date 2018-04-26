Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blushing brides-to-be and their lucky grooms will be able to browse a one-stop shopping experience for wedding day planning as Swadlincote throws open its doors for its very own 'big day'.

Couples planning on tying the knot and seeking wedding day inspiration can expect all the latest information on wedding cars, stag and hen do providers, gin bars, mouth-watering crepe stalls, jewellers, florists, bridal wear specialists and much more at the annual Swadlincote Wedding Fair.

It will also be held alongside the much-awaited official reopening of the newly refurbished Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Garden, which will help host part of the day's activities.

Some of South Derbyshire's leading wedding entertainment acts - from vocalists to bands to saxophonists – will be playing live to set the mood on the day.

Swadlincote High Street, The Delph Market Square and Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street, is set to be transformed into a romantic one-stop-shop for all things wedding-related between 11am and 3.30pm on Sunday, April 29.

Councillor Hilary Coyle, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "This year's Swadlincote Wedding Fair is set to be bigger and better than ever as we provide couples from near and far the perfect opportunity to be inspired for their big day.

"Whether they have just started their wedding planning journey or have already booked, our suppliers will be on hand to offer their expertise and provide a superb experience of what South Derbyshire has to offer."

A catwalk show taking place at noon in Swadlincote Town Hall, led by Alison Evans Bridalwear, is set to bring the 'perfect day' to life, supported by local businesses such as Chloe Simone MUA and Aesthetician, Jon Paul Morning Wear Hire Swadlincote, M & N Company Hair and Beauty, Matilda Bentley Bridal Ltd, Petals in the Forest, Stags Barber Shop, Weddings & Flowers R Us and many more.

Curly Magpie & Friends will also be on hand to provide couples with something a little different, including ranges of unique, handmade and special gifts to inspire people wanting to experience a taste of the 1920s.

Love and teamwork will truly be in the air as couples complete the Follow Your Heart Trail challenge as part of a prize draw.

Determined lovebirds will need to find hearts in participating businesses to build a wedding-themed list. The lucky winning couple will receive vouchers and wedding supplies towards their big day.

The Design a Children's Heart competition winner will also be announced in the newly refurbished Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Garden following nearly a year of refurbishment work at a cost of £97,000.

Creative children had their best pencils, felt-tips, paint and crayons at hand to design their very own heart-filled shape.

Their artwork is set to be displayed at participating shops and buildings around the town during the day. Attendees will receive a map of the market town along with a wedding-themed goody bag.

The event is organised by Swadlincote Wedding Fairs, a group of wedding-related businesses supported by Swadlincote Town Team.

Any business wishing to take part can sign up by visiting the Eventbrite website and searching for Swadlincote Wedding Fair.

More information is available on the Swadlincote Wedding Fairs Facebook page www.facebook.com/swadlincoteweddingfairs/