The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An engagement ring is among items stolen during a burglary at a house in Castle Gresley, police have said.

The raid happened between 6pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 21, when the thieves broke into the house in Burton Road by smashing a window in the front porch and then opening the front door.

Once inside the house, they got their hands on a large amount of cash, jewellery and the engagement ring, said a police spokesman.

Officers said the engagement ring has a yellow gold band with a large diamond. They also took paperwork from the house, which they dropped as they fled.

The burglars escaped through the conservatory, over a neighbouring fence and into Swadlincote Lane, with stolen paperwork being left strewn across the nearby road and gardens.

Detectives from Derbyshire Constabulary are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who was in the area around Burton Road and Swadlincote Lane at the time to call 101 and ask to speak to PSI Drews quoting incident number 17000507652.