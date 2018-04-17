Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of an Etwall auction house will be appearing in a brand new TV show in aid of Children in Need.

Charles Hanson, well known for appearances on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It! and Bargain Hunt will be taking on a new venture in new show Flipping Profit.

The show began yesterday, Monday, April 16, but Mr Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall, will not appear until the second episode which airs at 3.45pm today, Tuesday, April 17, on BBC1.

The show will pick an antiques expert, Mr Hanson, a market trader, Linda Lambert and an upcycler, Zoe Pocock against one another to see who can raise the most amount of money for Children in Need.

Linda Lambert, originally from Essex, is an experienced trader and TV personality who has appeared on popular show, Storage Hunters UK.

Zoe Pocock meanwhile has been dubbed 'South East London's coolest recycler'. She owns Much N Brass, a furniture manufacturer.

The three will fight it out as they head to antique shops, scrapyards and flea markets with just one day to search out items to 'flip' a profit from, will all funds raised going straight to the charity.

Mr Hanson has been making appearances on different TV shows since 2002 when he began filming Bargain Hunt.

He said: "I'm facing some formidable girl power. Will I win gold, silver or bronze? You'll have to wait and see.

"This was rather different for me but hugely good fun – and all for a great cause. I hope to raise some smiles with my efforts. I did my very best to fly the flag for Derby and Derbyshire."