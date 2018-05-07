Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More needs to be done to address mental health issues the grieving family of a man found dead under the bridge of the A50 has said after they said their son was left waiting for treatment for eight months.

Relatives of Etwall man Jamie Beeston have called for mental health assessment waiting times to be overhauled after they say their son was not being seen by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. He was found with fatal injuries on the road at Toyota roundabout last October.

His mum Vicky Inns said after the inquest: "Jamie was on a waiting list for eight months but he was never seen. He was referred by his GP in February, yet he was still waiting in October.

"People need to be seen much quicker – it literally can cost a life.

"We heard that the trust has now implemented new procedures, but why should somebody have to lose their life before something is implemented?

"There needs to be more help for those suffering from depression and anxiety," added Mrs Inns. "Even those suffering with mental health problems do not know where to get help.

"It is a huge issue that affects so many people and we need to raise as much awareness as we can for it."

Derby Coroner's Court heard that 33-year-old Mr Beeston, who also had connections to Burton, and was known to his family as J, was last seen alive at around 5pm on October 29 after a phone call to his sister.

A witness called the police at around 1am.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said a recent review has taken place.

They said: "Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust offers its sincere condolences to the family of Mr Beeston at this difficult time.

"The trust proactively manages waiting times for all its services and works to ensure that any individual with an urgent clinical need is identified and supported as soon as possible.

"The trust has undertaken a review of all individuals currently waiting for an initial assessment to access mental health services and has provided additional capacity in order to reduce waiting times."

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to try some of these organisations

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn't have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk