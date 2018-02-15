Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Etwall student has shared his experiences after he visited the House of Lords to collect a top national prize awarded to youngsters for outstanding academic achievement.

Elliot Butterworth, 17, attended a ceremony where he was presented with the Independent Schools Association Whitbread Memorial Prize 2017 by Lord Lexden, president of the association.

The prize recognises and celebrates outstanding involvement in, and service to, the wider aspect of school and community life; in conjunction with achieving academic excellence in GCSE results. It is open to 440 schools and 5,000 students across the country.

The Derby Grammar School pupil said he thoroughly enjoyed his afternoon at the House of Lords.

He said: "When we arrived at the House of Lords we were met by Lord Lexden. He took us through a warren of corridors and it was quite amazing to see, really.

"We watched a debate and there were four topics that were discussed in 30 minutes. Although I had an idea what went on, I'd never seen anything like it before and it was very interesting to experience what they do and how it works. The debate ran to a very tight schedule and they were strict on sticking to the timings.

"After that we went off to a private room and I was awarded a certificate and a glass plaque for school before we had afternoon tea at the House of Lords, in a room overloooking the Thames, which was very nice."

Elliot went to collect his award with his family and Carol Bramall, head of sixth form at Derby Grammar School.

Mrs Bramall said: "It was a pleasure to accompany Elliot and his family to receive the award. Lord Lexden offered us every hospitality at the House of Lords and was very interested not only in Derby Grammar School and our pupils, but also our charitable work."

Lesley Reynolds, acting head at Derby Grammar School, in Littleover, said: "Elliot's achievement is outstanding, we are so proud of him. The award is also justly deserved, he is a friendly and engaging individual and an excellent role model to our younger pupils."

Elliot is studying physics, maths and further maths in the sixth form at Derby Grammar School after achieving six A* and three grade nines in his GCSEs in 2017.

He also does a lot of charity work and supports the school's fund-raising work with the YMCA and helps to co-ordinate fund-raising activities for the school's work with a school in Tanzania.