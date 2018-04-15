Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Eucalyptus tree which has become a well-known village landmark in Newton Solney has been granted a preservation order - despite a neighbour's safety fears.

Tree preservation orders are usually only placed on indigenous species, such as ash, birch and oak trees.

But South Derbyshire District Council officers ruled that the tree, which is situated in a front garden in Main Street, was of 'special character' to the community and agreed to impose the order.

The application was first submitted on October 26, 2017, and received an objection from a neighbour who was concerned about the boughs of the tree.

The objection said: "With the tree growing in a lopsided manner it has resulted in large boughs overhanging our garden and summerhouse. We do fear that if a bough broke off it would cause serious injury."

But despite the concerns, planning officers said the Eucalyptus - which can grow up to 37 metres - was an important landmark for the village.

A report said: "Whilst the tree is not indigenous, by virtue of its good form, healthy appearance and impressive scale, it contributes to the special character of the conservation area and general visual amenity levels afforded to this part of the village, adding some variety of tree species to the locality."

The application was approved at a South Derbyshire District Council planning meeting held on Tuesday, April 10, with no objection by councillors.

*There are more than 400 species of Eucalyptus, with the vast majority native to Australia. It is noted for its herbal qualities and has been used to treat common colds and coughs by European, Chinese, Greek and other medicinal practitioners.